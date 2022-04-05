Left Menu

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:07 IST
Runaway arms dealer held in Tripura
A suspected arms dealer who had given the railway protection force (RPF) in Assam the slip two days ago was arrested in Tripura's Khowai district on Tuesday, an officer said.

His two companions were arrested with four pistols and 15 bullets by the RPF from Assam's Badarpur railway station on Sunday night. However, their boss had managed to escape A case under Arms Act was lodged against the three persons who hail from Bihar at Badarpur police station on Monday, Khowai Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

Following a request from the neighbouring state, a police team raided a house at Champahower area in Khowai district and apprehended the chief of the arms racket from there.

Chakraborty said 21 kilograms of ganja was also recovered from the house and its owner was arrested.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered with Khowai police station and further investigation is underway, said the SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

