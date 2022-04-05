Left Menu

Maha BJP leader Bonde sentenced to 3 months in jail for hitting official in 2016; granted bail

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:43 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader and former state minister Anil Bonde was on Tuesday sentenced to imprisonment of three months and fined Rs 10,000 for assaulting, abusing and threatening a nayab tehsildar here in 2016.

As per the prosecution, Bonde had assaulted and threatened complainant nayab tehsildar Nandkishor Wasudeorao Kale of Warad on September 30 that year after accusing the latter of rejecting 240 applications under the Shravan Bal Yojana.

Judge SS Adkar of District and Sessions Court Number 1 convicted Bonde under Indian Penal Code sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant for his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Bonde would have to stay in jail for an extra month if he fails to pay the fine, an official said.

Bonde was granted bail by the court after his counsel moved an application for it.

