Morocco says Spanish prime minister to visit Rabat on Thursday

The Moroccan royal palace said on Tuesday that King Mohammed VI will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday in Rabat, as the two countries seek to patch up a diplomatic dispute that flared last year.

Relations have improved between the two countries after Spain announced last month its support for Morocco's autonomy plan as "as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for settling the dispute" over Western Sahara.

