Israeli PM condemns Bucha killings, does not mention Russia
The suffering of Ukrainian citizens is immense, and we're doing everything we can to assist," Bennett said during a televised news conference. Israel has been restrained in its criticism of Russia during the crisis, citing Bennett's efforts to broker peace between Moscow and Kyiv. (Writing by Dan Williams)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned on Tuesday the killing of civilians documented in the Ukrainian town of Bucha but stopped short of accusing Russian forces of responsibility.
"We're shocked by the terrifble sights in Bucha - awful scenes - and we condemn them. The suffering of Ukrainian citizens is immense, and we're doing everything we can to assist," Bennett said during a televised news conference.
Israel has been restrained in its criticism of Russia during the crisis, citing Bennett's efforts to broker peace between Moscow and Kyiv. Israel also wants to keep channels open to the Russian military in Syria, where it often mounts air strikes.
