Man held with AK-47 in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Tuesday arrested a man allegedly involved in the supply of illegal arms with an AK-47 rifle and around 1,300 cartridges.

According to police, Anil, alias Pintu, belongs to the gang of Sanjeev Jiva, a notorious gangster who is currently lodged in a state jail.

Shamli SP Sukirti Madhav Mishra told reporters that Anil was held during a drive against illegal arms. Police seized an AK-47 rifle, 1,300 cartridges, four magazines and the car in which he was travelling, the officer said.

Anil is allegedly involved in the murder of Vicky Tyagi, who was shot dead in a Muzaffarnagar court about seven years ago.

