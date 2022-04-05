Left Menu

Israeli PM condemns Bucha killings, does not mention Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned on Tuesday the killing of civilians documented in the Ukrainian town of Bucha but stopped short of accusing Russian forces of responsibility. Israel has been restrained in its criticism of Russia during the Ukraine crisis, citing Bennett's efforts to broker peace.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:33 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned on Tuesday the killing of civilians documented in the Ukrainian town of Bucha but stopped short of accusing Russian forces of responsibility.

Israel has been restrained in its criticism of Russia during the Ukraine crisis, citing Bennett's efforts to broker peace. Israel also wants to keep channels open to the Russian military in Syria, where it often mounts air strikes on Iranian assets. "We're shocked by the terrible sights in Bucha - awful scenes - and we condemn them. The suffering of Ukrainian citizens is immense, and we're doing everything we can to assist," Bennett said during a televised news conference.

The discovery of the slain civilians, many of them bound, after the withdrawal of Russian forces from the town has stirred a global outcry. Kyiv deemed them evidence of genocide. Moscow has denied responsibility and accused Ukraine of trying to smear it. Bucha has opened up rifts within Bennett's cross-partisan coalition. One liberal cabinet minister described the killings as a Russian war crime, while another, rightist partner suggested that Russia's counter-accusations should be heeded. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

