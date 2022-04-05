Left Menu

Delhi: Man held for creating fake profiles of woman on social media

The police have arrested a man who allegedly created fake profiles of a woman and shared her mobile number on social media, officials said on Tuesday. The complainant alleged that her fake profiles had been created on social media by someone who had also mentioned her mobile number after which her objectionable photographs had gone viral, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:44 IST
Delhi: Man held for creating fake profiles of woman on social media
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a man who allegedly created fake profiles of a woman and shared her mobile number on social media, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rohit Arya (19), a resident of Lajwanti Garden here, they said. The police received a complaint in this regard on January 21. The complainant alleged that her fake profiles had been created on social media by someone who had also mentioned her mobile number after which her objectionable photographs had gone viral, a senior police officer said. The police analysed the details of the account and identified Arya. During interrogation, Arya disclosed that he had earlier sent a proposal of friendship to the woman but she had refused. He then started threatening her and spreading objectionable photographs on social media, the officer said. Arya, who works as a helper in Mayapuri, made two fake accounts and shared the victim's photograph and phone number to take revenge, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022