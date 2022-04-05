Left Menu

Latvia closes two Russian consulates, expels staff

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:54 IST
Latvia closes two Russian consulates, expels staff
Latvia ordered the closure of two Russian consulates in the country and told staff to leave the country, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The decision was taken in solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression and war started by Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

The consulates in the towns of Daugavpils and Liepaja will have to close. Staff will have to leave by the end of April, the statement said.

