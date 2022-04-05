UP: 48 head of cattle rescued, four held with two pistols, ammunition

Police here rescued 48 head of cattle and arrested four people allegedly with two country-made pistols, ammunition and the equipment used for the slaughter of animals, officials said on Tuesday.

Baldirai Circle Officer Rajaram Chaudhary said they were held and the recoveries made during a checking on Monday night in the Kurebhar police station area. Forty-eight cows were found in two trucks, he said. Those arrested have been identified as Harikesh Yadav, a resident of Sultanpur; Guddu Yadav, Vinay Yadav and Sonu Yadav, all residents of Ghazipur district. The police officer said a case has been registered against them under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Arms Act. A weighing machine, three mobile phones and Rs 30,000 in cash had also been recovered from them, police said. CORR NAV RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)