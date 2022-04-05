UP: 48 head of cattle rescued, four held with two pistols, ammunition
Police here rescued 48 head of cattle and arrested four people allegedly with two country-made pistols, ammunition and the equipment used for the slaughter of animals, officials said on Tuesday.Baldirai Circle Officer Rajaram Chaudhary said they were held and the recoveries made during a checking on Monday night in the Kurebhar police station area.
Baldirai Circle Officer Rajaram Chaudhary said they were held and the recoveries made during a checking on Monday night in the Kurebhar police station area. Forty-eight cows were found in two trucks, he said. Those arrested have been identified as Harikesh Yadav, a resident of Sultanpur; Guddu Yadav, Vinay Yadav and Sonu Yadav, all residents of Ghazipur district. The police officer said a case has been registered against them under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Arms Act. A weighing machine, three mobile phones and Rs 30,000 in cash had also been recovered from them, police said. CORR NAV RDK RDK
