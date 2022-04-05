Mexican president to speak to Canada's Trudeau on Tuesday
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:20 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would speak by telephone to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday morning.
Various issues would be discussed during the call, Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.
