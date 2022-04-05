Left Menu

Mexican president to speak to Canada's Trudeau on Tuesday

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:20 IST
Mexican president to speak to Canada's Trudeau on Tuesday
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would speak by telephone to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday morning.

Various issues would be discussed during the call, Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

