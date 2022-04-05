Left Menu

Covid: 12 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 12 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 4,53,827, officials said.

Of the new cases, one was reported from Jammu division and 11 were from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded 10 new cases while Jammu district registered one case, officials said, adding that 17 of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 159 active cases, while the overall recoveries stand at 4,48,918, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,750. No fresh Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

