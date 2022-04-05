Attacks on civilians, security forces won’t be tolerated: JK DGP

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said the attacks on civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir will not be tolerated and action will be taken against the perpetrators.

He said the attacks are orchestrated from a neighbouring country where some people cannot digest peace and tranquility in the Valley.

''These attacks are condemnable and have been rightly condemned in civil circles. These acts are inhuman and will not be tolerated at any cost,'' Singh said.

He was interacting with media persons after a wreath-laying ceremony of head constable Vishal Kumar of CRPF, who was killed in a militant attack at Maisuma in the city on Monday.

In two other incidents on Monday, two non-local labourers were injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, while a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was injured in a similar attack in Shopian.

''The security forces -- CRPF, Police -- are discharging their responsibilities. We pay our respects to our slain colleague and our best wishes for the injured colleague for speedy recovery,'' Singh said.

The DGP said the incidents in which non-local labourers were attacked and a minority community member was targeted ''are signs of barbaric and beastly acts”.

“…When an animal goes mad, it is that kind of act.'' Singh said, ''Unfortunately, this madness has its leash somewhere else...We can recognise it and we are acting against it. We will continue our efforts for maintaining peace and tranquility.

''Our neighbour cannot stomach the improvement in the situation here. When people start earning their livelihood, the other side suffers pangs,'' he said.

Responding to a question, Singh said the security forces have responded proportionately to the increased activity of overground workers (OGWs) of the terror groups.

''The OGW presence has always been there and when their presence increases, the action by police and security forces also increases accordingly. If you look at statistics, we have eliminated 42 terrorists in the past three months and action as per law has been taken against a higher number of OGWs,'' he said.

The DGP said the local population has been welcoming of the outsiders who come to help in agriculture, horticulture and construction activities.

''That's why the civil circles (sic) have condemned these attacks,'' he added. PTI MIJ AQS AQS

