Zelenskiy urges UN to reform its system to strip Russia of its veto

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:42 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United Nations on Tuesday to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.

In a passionate address to the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskiy described in detail grim scenes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, saying Moscow wanted to turn Ukraine into 'silent slaves'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

