Left Menu

Israeli FM condemns "war crimes" in Ukraine

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the killing of civilians documented in the Ukrainian town of Bucha but stopped short of accusing Russian forces of responsibility. Israel has been restrained in its criticism of Russia, citing Bennett's efforts to broker peace.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:18 IST
Israeli FM condemns "war crimes" in Ukraine

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned on Tuesday Russia's "war crimes" in Ukraine, intensifying Israel's criticism of Russia since the fighting in Ukraine started.

"The images and testimony from Ukraine are horrific. Russian forces committed war crimes against a defenseless civilian population. I strongly condemn these war crimes," he said in a statement. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the killing of civilians documented in the Ukrainian town of Bucha but stopped short of accusing Russian forces of responsibility.

Israel has been restrained in its criticism of Russia, citing Bennett's efforts to broker peace. Israel also wants to keep channels open to the Russian military in Syria, where Israel often mounts air strikes on Iranian assets. "We're shocked by the terrible sights in Bucha - awful scenes - and we condemn them. The suffering of Ukrainian citizens is immense, and we're doing everything we can to assist," Bennett said during a televised news conference.

The discovery of the slain civilians, some of them bound, after the withdrawal of Russian forces from the town has stirred a global outcry. Kyiv deemed them evidence of genocide. Moscow has denied responsibility and accused Ukraine of trying to smear it. Bucha has opened up rifts within Bennett's cross-partisan coalition. One liberal cabinet minister described the killings as a Russian war crime, while another, rightist partner suggested that Russia's counter-accusations should be heeded. (Writing by Dan Williams and Henriette Chacar; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022