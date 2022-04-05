HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: Nation: DEL59 BJP-LD MODI On BJP foundation day eve, PM Modi asks MPs to dedicate themselves to 'seva' New Delhi: Urging BJP MPs to dedicate themselves to 'seva' (service) as the party embarks on a ''samajik nyay pakhwada'' from April 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid down a detailed programme for them for every day during the 14-day long exercise.

DEL69 MIB-YOUTUBE-2NDLD BLOCKED Govt orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the blocking of 22 YouTube-based news channels, of which four are from Pakistan, alleging that they were spreading fake news that could impact national security, foreign relations and public order.

PAR37 LS-UKRAINE-SCINDIA Russia-Ukraine war a very sensitive issue, all parties should speak with one voice on it: Scindia New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is a very sensitive issue and all political parties should speak with one voice on it.

DEL70 HR-ASSEMBLY-4THLD RESOLUTION Tit for tat: Haryana Assembly denounces Punjab move on Chandigarh, passes resolution on SYL Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking completion of the SYL canal and the transfer of Hindi-speaking areas from Punjab, while denouncing the neighbouring state for staking claim over Chandigarh.

DEL62 ED-LD RAUT ATTACH ED attaches properties of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife, associates in money laundering case New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals, the agency said on Tuesday.

BOM9 MP-RAMNAVAMI-CONG MLA MP: Muslim MLA questions Congress' directives to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti Bhopal: Bhopal Central MLA and Congress leader Arif Masood on Tuesday said the party was setting a ''wrong precedent'' by asking its cadres to celebrate the upcoming 'Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti' and recite Sundarkand (a part of Ramayana) and Hanuman Chalisa.

CAL11 WB-SPEAKER-DHANKHAR-INTERFERENCE Bengal Speaker to raise 'external interference' issue in all-India meet Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, who has been at loggerheads with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on a range of issues, on Tuesday said he would raise the issue of ''external interference'' in the decisions of the assembly in the all India Speakers conference.

MDS9 KL-SATHEESAN-LD CPI(M) Satheesan launches broadside against CPI(M) on K-Rail project, writes to Yechury Thiruvananthapuram: Hours ahead of the CPI(M) party congress in its stronghold Kannur district, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Tuesday launched a broadside against the Left government on the K-Rail issue, alleging that it was adopting ''an extreme right-wing'' stand on the matter.

Legal: LGD15 SC-NGT Setting up of NGT benches in every state will encourage people to take up environmental issues: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said that setting up of National Green Tribunal benches in every state will encourage people to take up environmental issues.

LGD8 SC-BANERJEE SC to hear next week plea of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, spouse in PMLA case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week for hearing the appeal of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee against a Delhi High Court order dismissing their petition seeking quashing of summons issued to them in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Foreign: FGN 71 PAK-LDALL COURT Pak's apex court seeks record of NA proceedings on no-trust motion; adjourns hearing till Wednesday Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the record of the proceedings of the National Assembly conducted on the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan before adjourning the hearing till Wednesday, prolonging the political and constitutional crisis in the country.

FGN79 LANKA-LDALL POLITICS Lanka crisis: Rajapaksa’s grip on power weakens; Fin Min resigns within 24 hrs of appointment Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government on Tuesday faced more trouble after the newly-appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned and dozens of lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition amid nationwide protests over the country's worst economic crisis.

FGN75 PAK-POLITICS-SHARIF-LD ARMY Shahbaz Sharif asks Pak Army chief, DG ISI to present evidence if Opposition lawmakers committed treason Islamabad: The Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the army chief and the head of the ISI to present evidence before the Supreme Court whether the Opposition leaders have committed treason as alleged by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)