In heated exchange, US defense chief defends Ukraine response
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defended America's response to the war in Ukraine on Tuesday during a heated exchange with a Republican lawmaker who accused the Pentagon of over-estimating Russia's military capability. "Has it occurred to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what we've done?
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defended America's response to the war in Ukraine on Tuesday during a heated exchange with a Republican lawmaker who accused the Pentagon of over-estimating Russia's military capability. "Has it occurred to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what we've done? And our allies have done? Have you ever even thought about that?," Austin asked rhetorically to Rep. Matt Gaetz during testimony to the House Armed Services Committee.
Austin and other U.S. officials say U.S. support to Ukrainian forces, along with Ukraine's strong will to fight, has thwarted Russia's plans for a swift victory in its now more than month-long invasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection
Indian-American documented dreamer tells lawmakers she'd be forced to leave US without change in immigration system
Live updates: UK: Ukrainian resistance keeps Russia at bay
INSIGHT-Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in