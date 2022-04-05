Karnataka CM meets Union Jal Shakti Minister, requests for clearance of Mekedatu reservoir DPR

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday and requested him for clearance of the detailed project report (DPR) for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river.

Bommai's meeting with Shekhawat on this issue came days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on March 21 condemning the Karnataka government for its ''unilateral'' decision to proceed with the Mekedatu project.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bommai said the state government is pursuing the Mekedatu project within the limits set by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

''Our project will not reduce the share of water that is to be given to Tamil Nadu. Therefore, the approval should be given to our DPR,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the neighbouring state will not face any problem with Karnataka implementing the Mekedatu multi-purpose project that involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Tamil Nadu has been getting excess water that was more than its share and the state will get its due share decided by the tribunal, he added.

In the meeting, the chief minister also discussed the long-pending Upper Krishna Project-III that will increase the height of the Almatti dam from 519 to 524 metres. The matter is in the Supreme Court.

Two judges have recused themselves from hearing the matter. The hearing will start after the Supreme Court engage new judges to hear the matter, he said.

The chief minister also took up the Godavari-Cauvery river interlinking project and said the DPR should not be approved unless the states concerned get equitable distribution of water.

''Till this is done, we have asked them not to approve the DPR. They have agreed to this. They have said they will issue a direction in this regard,'' he added. In a separate meeting with Union Power Minister R K Singh, Bommai sought clearance for pending projects. Bommai said that he will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

