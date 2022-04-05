MSF says its team witnessed bombing during Mykolaiv hospital visit

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said in a statement on Tuesday that its team witnessed bombings during a hospital visit on April 4 in Mykolaiv, Ukraine and managed to take cover and escape unharmed.

"Several explosions took place in close proximity to our staff over the course of about 10 minutes," said Michel-Olivier Lacharité, MSF head of mission in Ukraine. "As they were leaving the area, the MSF team saw injured people and at least one dead body."

