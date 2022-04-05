Left Menu

Portugal to expel 10 Russian embassy staff

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:54 IST
  • Portugal

Portugal will expel 10 staff members of the Russian embassy in Lisbon, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, joining other European Union countries in their response to alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry said in a statement the staff members had been declared "personae non gratae" and given two weeks to leave Portugal. None of the expelled workers are diplomats, it added.

"The Portuguese government reiterates its firm and vehement condemnation of Russian aggression on Ukrainian territory," the statement said.

