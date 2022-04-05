Lavrov says West trying to derail Russia-Ukraine talks with 'hysteria' over Bucha

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of trying to derail negotiations between Russia and Ukraine by fuelling "hysteria" over Bucha, where Kyiv and the West say there is evidence Russia committed war crimes. Moscow denies the charge and has called the allegations a "monstrous forgery."

Lavrov's remarks were quoted by the RIA news agency.

