On hypersonic weapons deal, China warns against fueling a crisis

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:15 IST
China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun warned on Tuesday against measures that could fuel a crisis like the Ukraine conflict in other parts of the world when asked about a deal between Britain, the United States and Australia to cooperate on hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare capabilities.

"Anyone who do not want to see the Ukrainian crisis should refrain from doing things which may lead the other parts of the world into a crisis like this," Zhang told reporters. "As the Chinese saying goes: if you do not like it, do not impose it against the others."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

