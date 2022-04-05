Left Menu

Nagpur teen boy ends life after losing mobile phone

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:29 IST
A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in his home in Pachgaon village in Nagpur after he lost his mobile phone, a police official said.

The Kuhi police station official said the boy hanged himself from the ceiling of his house on Saturday.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

