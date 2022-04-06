Wife among three arrested for killing registry clerk

A 50-year-old registry clerk was killed allegedly by his second wife and daughter after a tiff over daily expenses, police said on Tuesday. Police have nabbed three persons, including the victim’s second wife. According to police, the deceased, identified as Rajender, worked as registry clerk at Sector 12 tehsil in Faridabad.

The suspects were identified as Bala (48), the victim’s second wife, their daughter Suman (30) and Bala’s nephew Krishna (35).

The incident took place on Monday morning when a brawl broke out between Rajender and Bala. Bala's daughter and nephew also joined her and attacked Rajender with sticks who died on the spot, police said. “We have arrested three suspects. Preliminary investigations suggest that it was the result of some dispute between the deceased and his second wife over expenses. The trio will be produced in a city court tomorrow,” Nitish Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (NIT), Faridabad, told PTI.

Police said that an FIR was registered on the complaint of Mamta, first wife of the deceased, at SGM Nagar police station. Faridabad police's spokesperson Sube Singh said that the victim was living with Bala for the past 32 years. He also has a 16-year-old son from his first wife Mamta, Singh said.

“The post-mortem of the deceased’s body has been done at BK Hospital and an investigation is on in the case,” added Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)