Tunisia calls Erdogan comments 'unacceptable interference' in internal affairs
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-04-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 02:56 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Tunisia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on dissolving the Tunisian Parliament last week was "an unacceptable interference" in internal affairs, the state news agency reported.
Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan slammed a move by Tunisia's leader to dissolve the Parliament as a "smearing of democracy" and a blow to the will of the Tunisian people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Tunisia
- Tunisian
- Erdogan
- state news agency
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tunisian journalists union says it approves state media strike
Tunisian journalists to go on strike April 2 over risk to press freedoms
Cruises return to Tunisia after pandemic hiatus
Virology lab in Tunisia receives confirmation of circulating strain of FMD
Tunisia releases a journalist detained a week ago for refusing to reveal his sources