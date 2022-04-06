Left Menu

Tunisia calls Erdogan comments 'unacceptable interference' in internal affairs

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-04-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 02:56 IST
Tunisia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on dissolving the Tunisian Parliament last week was "an unacceptable interference" in internal affairs, the state news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan slammed a move by Tunisia's leader to dissolve the Parliament as a "smearing of democracy" and a blow to the will of the Tunisian people.

