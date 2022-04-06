Several hundred Indian Americans attend spectacular Holi celebrations in New Jersey

Several hundred Indian Americans gathered at a popular community centre in New Jersey for a spectacular Holi celebration which was attended by Indian diplomats and eminent community leaders.

Organised by the Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BAJNA), the community received special messages from the chief ministers and other senior leaders of the two states.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal, appreciated BAJANA efforts in promoting “Made in Bihar” products, Biharika and “Made in Jharkhand” products, Jharcraft, a media release said. The grand Holi celebrations at the popular Royal Albert Palace in New Jersey were held over the weekend on April 3.

It was marked with dance on popular Holi songs along with traditional Indian dishes from Bihar and Jharkhand.

Because of a tight weekday schedule and given the fact that none of the Hindu festivals has a local or federal holiday, most of the Indian festivals in the United States are celebrated over the weekend.

BJANA felicitated several community members for their outstanding service to the community. Prominent among them include Dr Gopal Sinha for his outstanding achievements and community service, and Dr Avinash Gupta and Dr Geeta Gupta for their outstanding services to the community in the USA, Bihar and Jharkhand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others who were felicitated included Dr Pankaj Mohan for his outstanding community service and contributions to biotechnology and innovations in cancer therapeutics and Sripat Pandey for his outstanding global community service through the Tuchman Foundation.

In his remarks, BJANA president Anurag highlighted the association’s partnership with the Indian Consulate in New York to promote the products made in Bihar and Jharkhand and tourism.

The event featured a cultural program consisting of fun-filled dances and songs by kids and adults of the community. PTI LKJ RAX RAX

