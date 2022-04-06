Communal clash in Guj village over playing of loud music during procession; 5 hurt in stone-pelting
Members of two communities clashed over the playing of loud music during a religious procession in Gujarat's Anand district causing injuries to five persons in stone-pelting, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at Boriya village near Petlad town on Tuesday night, a Petlad rural police official said.
As per the FIR, arguments broke out between two groups over loud music being played during the procession of Janata Mataji when it was passing by a mosque. ''Police reached the spot and tried to defuse the tension, but soon, people started hurling stones at each other, leaving four to five persons injured,'' the official said quoting the FIR.
A case was registered against 100 people belonging to two communities under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 337 (rash and negligent act endangering lives), and 504 (insult to provoke and break public peace) and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
No arrests have been made in this connection so far, the official said.
Police had to use force to bring the situation under control, he said, adding that security has been beefed up in the village and the situation is peaceful.
