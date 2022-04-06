Left Menu

Court seeks CBI's response on plea to revoke LOC against Aakar Patel

New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022
Court seeks CBI's response on plea to revoke LOC against Aakar Patel
A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a response from the CBI on a plea filed by former Amnesty International India chief Aakar Patel against a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him in a case of an alleged violation of Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA).

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar issued notice to the probe agency and sought their reply by Thursday when the court will hear the matter further.

Patel has further sought the court's permission to visit the USA to "take up his foreign assignment and lecture series organised by various universities" till May 30.

Patel alleged that he was stopped by the immigration authorities at Bangalore International Airport earlier this morning while he was boarding a flight to the USA.

The application claimed that the action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel to the USA.

