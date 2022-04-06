Court seeks CBI's response on plea to revoke LOC against Aakar Patel
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a response from the CBI on a plea filed by former Amnesty International India chief Aakar Patel against a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him in a case of an alleged violation of Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA).
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar issued notice to the probe agency and sought their reply by Thursday when the court will hear the matter further.
Patel has further sought the court's permission to visit the USA to "take up his foreign assignment and lecture series organised by various universities" till May 30.
Patel alleged that he was stopped by the immigration authorities at Bangalore International Airport earlier this morning while he was boarding a flight to the USA.
The application claimed that the action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel to the USA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aakar Patel
- Delhi
- Amnesty International India
- Gujarat
- FCRA
ALSO READ
Trial run of Ashram underpass in Delhi begins
Delhi govt's Armed Forces Preparatory School will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Received 18,000 applications for admission to 200 seats in class 9, 11 of Delhi govt's Armed Forces Preparatory School: CM Kejriwal.
Delhi riots: HC issues fresh notices to political leaders to respond to pleas to implead them in proceedings seeking FIR
Lalu Prasad Yadav's health worsens, being shifted to AIIMS Delhi from RIMS