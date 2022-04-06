Three-year-old girl died, two other children injured seriously as hut caught fire in Ambala

A three-year-old girl was charred to death and three of her family, including two children, sustained burn injuries when their hut caught fire in Mulana, around 40 km from here, police said on Wednesday.

The three injured were rushed to MM Medical College Mulana. Later, two children were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, following their serious condition.

Police said that Deepali sustained serious burn injuries in the incident on Tuesday night and she succumbed to her burns on the way to a hospital. They said eight-year-old Deepa and six-year-old Vishal were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The mother of these three children, Mamo Devi, also suffered minor burn injuries, police said.

Police said that Mamo Devi (45), a widow, was working as a farm labourer in the field of Prahlad Singh. Singh had provided her a hut adjoining to his tubewell in the field.

She was living with her three minor children in the hut in the field.

Police said that on Tuesday night after having dinner she went to sleep with her children. In the late-night the electricity went off and she lit a candle in the hut and slept.

During midnight, a fire broke out and the hut was engulfed in flames. Mamo Devi and the children raised an alarm for help but nobody could hear their cries as the hut was located around 500 metres away from the village.

However, she managed to come out and seek help. Station House Officer, Mulana, Subhash Kumar said that the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after post mortem on Wednesday.

A case has been registered in the regard and the matter is being investigated, he added.

