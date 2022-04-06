Left Menu

Security beefed up, RAF deployed after stone pelting incidents in Jharkhand's Khunti

Security has been beefed up in the Khunti district of Jharkhand on Wednesday a day after stone-pelting occurred during a religious procession in the district.

ANI | Khunti (Jharkhand) | Updated: 06-04-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:24 IST
Security beefed up, RAF deployed after stone pelting incidents in Jharkhand's Khunti
Security beefed up Khunti district of Jharkhand (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been beefed up in the Khunti district of Jharkhand on Wednesday a day after stone-pelting occurred during a religious procession in the district. "Additional forces, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed in the area," said Pankaj Kamboj, Inspector general, Ranchi Zone.

Police have identified the culprits involved in the incident and the situation is peaceful right now. "Culprits from both sides have been identified and will be booked under appropriate sections of law. The situation is peaceful right now. Also, a meeting with the peace committee will take place soon to ensure that the situation remains the same," said Kamboj.

The stone-pelting incident took place during a religious procession on April 5 and on Shivaji square among different groups on April 6 in the Khunti district of Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022