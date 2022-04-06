Criminal cases against 22 IPS officers, one declared fugitive: govt
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
As many as 22 IPS officers have faced criminal cases in last five years while another Indian Police Service officer has been declared fugitive, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha.
Rai said criminal cases have been registered against 22 IPS officers under various sections during the last five years -- from 2017 to March 30, 2022.
''As per information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, one IPS officer has been declared fugitive in UP,'' he said in a written reply.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Uttar
- State
- Home Nityanand Rai
- Indian Police Service
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon as opposition protest fuel price hike
Rajya Sabha expresses condolences over crash of China Eastern Airlines
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties disrupt proceedings over hike in petrol, diesel, LPG prices.
Budget session: Rajya Sabha misses 2019 record run of adjournment free sittings
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Oppn ruckus over fuel price hike