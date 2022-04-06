Left Menu

Criminal cases against 22 IPS officers, one declared fugitive: govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:27 IST
Criminal cases against 22 IPS officers, one declared fugitive: govt
Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai.
As many as 22 IPS officers have faced criminal cases in last five years while another Indian Police Service officer has been declared fugitive, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha.

Rai said criminal cases have been registered against 22 IPS officers under various sections during the last five years -- from 2017 to March 30, 2022.

''As per information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, one IPS officer has been declared fugitive in UP,'' he said in a written reply.

