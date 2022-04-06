Left Menu

U.S. to unveil actions targeting criminal Russian activity -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday will outline new enforcement actions "to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity," it said in a statement.

Top Justice officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, will discuss the action at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

