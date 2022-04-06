U.S. to unveil actions targeting criminal Russian activity -statement

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday will outline new enforcement actions "to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity," it said in a statement.

Top Justice officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, will discuss the action at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the department said.

