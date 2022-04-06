Left Menu

Gandhi statue in court complex damaged

Updated: 06-04-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:23 IST
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi here was allegedly damaged by a person, reportedly mentally ill, police said on Wednesday.

The damage was noticed by lawyers at the district court complex and the police was informed.

Preliminary investigation revealed it was an act of the person who entered the court complex this afternoon.

