Gandhi statue in court complex damaged
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi here was allegedly damaged by a person, reportedly mentally ill, police said on Wednesday.
The damage was noticed by lawyers at the district court complex and the police was informed.
Preliminary investigation revealed it was an act of the person who entered the court complex this afternoon.
