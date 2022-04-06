Chennai Customs seized Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.86 Cr, 3 apprehended

Acting on a tip, Chennai Customs Air Cargo Intelligence Unit (ACIU) on Wednesday arrested three persons allegedly for trafficking Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.86 crores, informed the Customs department. The Intelligence Unit on a tip-off that a large amount of Pseudoephedrine was being smuggled through Chennai tailed the information and apprehended three persons.

The department seized 49.2 kg of Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.86 crore from their possession. It was found concealed inside paper board packing material from a UAE bound export consignment. ACIU arrested the three accused under Customs Act 1962 read with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

