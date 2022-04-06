Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open on rate hike jitters; Fed minutes eyed

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, signaling a second day of selling on Wall Street as investors feared aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation, with eyes on minutes from the central bank's March meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.8 points, or 0.35%, to 34520.34 at the open.

The S&P 500 fell 30.9 points, or 0.68%, to 4494.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 201.6 points, or 1.42%, to 14002.583 at the opening bell.

