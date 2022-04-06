Left Menu

Prohibitory order clamped in Khunti after clash between two groups

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:34 IST
Prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in Khunti district after a clash between two groups over taking out a religious procession, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan told PTI that prohibitory orders have been imposed in Khunti on Wednesday in view of prevailing situation.

The DC, however, claimed that the situation is now peaceful and well under control following discussion with members of both groups. Members of a particular community pelted stones on a religious procession at Azad road of the town on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, members of the other group demanded the arrest of the culprits involved in stone pelting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

