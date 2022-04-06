Left Menu

Maha: Fake liquor manufacturing units busted in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:38 IST
The excise department busted fake liquor manufacturing units and seized materials worth over Rs 35 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The state excise department raided manufacturing units at Sidharth Nagar locality of Chakur and Malewadi road in Ahmedpur on Tuesday, he said.

The authorities recovered materials worth Rs 35.4 lakh at both illegal establishments and seized boxes of illegal liquor and fake labels, State Excise Superintendent Ganesh Bargaje said.

