Maha: Fake liquor manufacturing units busted in Latur
PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The excise department busted fake liquor manufacturing units and seized materials worth over Rs 35 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Wednesday.
The state excise department raided manufacturing units at Sidharth Nagar locality of Chakur and Malewadi road in Ahmedpur on Tuesday, he said.
The authorities recovered materials worth Rs 35.4 lakh at both illegal establishments and seized boxes of illegal liquor and fake labels, State Excise Superintendent Ganesh Bargaje said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Ahmedpur
- Latur
- State
- Chakur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Introduce Bhagavad Gita chapter in school syllabus in Maharashtra: BJP MLA in Assembly
ED attaches Rs 6.45-crore assets of company owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in money laundering case: Officials.
ED attaches assets of firm owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra BJP MLAs continue protest seeking Nawab Malik's resignation
ED attaches assets of firm owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM