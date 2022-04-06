U.S. Justice Department charging Russian oligarch Malofeyev

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it was charging Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, saying he provided financing for Russians who were promoting separatism in Crimea.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said authorities had also disrupted a type of global malicious computer network known as a "botnet" controlled by a Russian military intelligence agency.

