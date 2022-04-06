Left Menu

Ukraine's ombudswoman says 400 missing in town of Hostomel

Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman said on Wednesday more than 400 residents were missing in the town of Hostomel after a 35-day occupation by Russian forces, and she quoted witnesses as saying some of them had been killed.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:05 IST
Ukraine's ombudswoman says 400 missing in town of Hostomel

Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman said on Wednesday more than 400 residents were missing in the town of Hostomel after a 35-day occupation by Russian forces, and she quoted witnesses as saying some of them had been killed. Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova did not say how many people may have been killed in Hostomel, near the capital Kyiv, and cited no direct evidence for her assertion. She did not say who the witnesses were or provide any other details.

Russian forces seized Hostomel, which is close to an airfield, soon after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24. "More than 400 people have gone missing in 35 days of occupation in Hostomel. Witnesses say some were killed, but their whereabouts are still unknown," Denisova said.

She did not say how many people may have left Hostomel since the start of the Russian invasion. Russia did not immediately comment on her remarks. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.

Kyiv is already looking into other reports of alleged atrocities, including in the town of Bucha, outside the capital. Tied bodies shot at close range were found there after Russian troops withdrew, and other bodies stuck out of a mass grave at a church. The Kremlin has said allegations that Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians including in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022