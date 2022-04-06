U.S. training small number of Ukrainians on Switchblade drones -defense official
A small number of Ukrainians already in the United States are being trained on how to use Switchblade drones, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the training was for less than a dozen Ukrainian personnel already in the United States undergoing military education and the expectation was that they would be heading back to Ukraine soon.
