U.S. training small number of Ukrainians on Switchblade drones -defense official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:50 IST
A small number of Ukrainians already in the United States are being trained on how to use Switchblade drones, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the training was for less than a dozen Ukrainian personnel already in the United States undergoing military education and the expectation was that they would be heading back to Ukraine soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

