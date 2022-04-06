Left Menu

GSK stops sales of supplement, vitamin to Russia

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:17 IST
Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday its consumer arm stopped imports of supplements and vitamins into Russia as the drugmaker seeks to minimise ties with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We support global sanctions and will comply with them," GSK had said earlier on its website. "We have taken a precautionary approach to stop, to the fullest extent possible, any direct involvement and support to the Russian government and military."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

