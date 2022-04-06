Left Menu

Prohibited items found inside Bihar jail, warders suspended

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:59 IST
Prohibited items found inside Bihar jail, warders suspended
  • Country:
  • India

Three jail warders were suspended on Wednesday after a raid conducted at the high-security Beur Central Prison, on the outskirts of the city, yielded many prohibited items, including mobile phones and SIM cards.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, flagrant violation of norms was noticed inside the cell of Mokamah MLA Anant Singh, who is facing trial in a case lodged under the stringent UAPA following recovery of AK-47 rifle, rocket launcher, hand grenades and ammunition from his residence a few years ago.

Altogether nine ''sevadaars'' (attendants) were found inside the cell though no prisoner is allowed to have more than two. Besides, a mobile phone, SIM card, battery and a piece of paper on which a phone number was scribbled were also seized by the team, led by Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon.

Springs used in electric heaters were found from other parts of the jail premises.

The officials ordered that other than the two sevadaars assigned to the MLA, who is now with the opposition RJD, the remaining be sent to a special cell.

Warders Surendra Kumar, Virendra Kumar and Vikas Chandra Singh have been suspended for laxity while special armed police jawan Gauri Shankar has been dismissed from service, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022