Ukraine cannot help residents evacuate in Russia-controlled eastern town of Izyum, says governor
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:49 IST
Ukrainian authorities cannot help people evacuate from the eastern front line town of Izyum or send humanitarian aid because the town is completely under Russian control, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said on Wednesday.
The eastern regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk are seeing the worst of the fighting in Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from around Kyiv.
