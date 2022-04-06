Ukraine cannot help residents evacuate in Russia-controlled eastern town of Izyum, says governor

Ukrainian authorities cannot help people evacuate from the eastern front line town of Izyum or send humanitarian aid because the town is completely under Russian control, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said on Wednesday.

The eastern regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk are seeing the worst of the fighting in Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from around Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)