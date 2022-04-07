Pentagon says Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.

"Of course they can win this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

"The proof is literally in the outcomes that you're seeing everyday ... absolutely they can win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)