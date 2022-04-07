Pentagon says Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.
"Of course they can win this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.
"The proof is literally in the outcomes that you're seeing everyday ... absolutely they can win."
