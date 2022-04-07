Left Menu

Pentagon says Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 00:14 IST
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict.

"Of course they can win this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

"The proof is literally in the outcomes that you're seeing everyday ... absolutely they can win."

