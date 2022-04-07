Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Delay on Russia oil embargo decision is costing lives

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 03:15 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged the democratic world to reject Russian oil and said the failure to quickly agree to an embargo was costing Ukrainian lives.

In an early morning video address, Zelinskiy also said he would continue to insist that Russian banks be completely blocked from the international finance system

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

