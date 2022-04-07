Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Delay on Russia oil embargo decision is costing lives
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged the democratic world to reject Russian oil and said the failure to quickly agree to an embargo was costing Ukrainian lives.
In an early morning video address, Zelinskiy also said he would continue to insist that Russian banks be completely blocked from the international finance system
