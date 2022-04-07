Russia says U.S. sanctions on its banks are a blow to ordinary people - Tass

U.S. sanctions against two of Russia's largest banks are "a direct blow to the Russian population (and) ordinary citizens", Tass news agency cited Russia's U.S. ambassador as saying on Wednesday.

Anatoly Antonov made his remarks after Washington - seeking to punish Moscow for the Ukraine invasion - hit Sberbank , which holds a third of Russia's total banking assets, and Alfabank, the fourth largest financial institution.

