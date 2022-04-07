Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* Ukrainian authorities cannot help people evacuate from the eastern front-line town of Izyum or send humanitarian aid because it is completely under Russian control, the Kharkiv regional governor said. BUCHA DEATHS * Civilians killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were "very probably war crimes", French President Macron said in an interview. * Russia's foreign ministry said that images of bodies strewn across Bucha, which Russia says were staged, were designed to justify more sanctions and derail peace talks.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 07:52 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine wants sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war after Ukraine accused some countries of still prioritising money over punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes. FIGHTING

* The eastern regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk are seeing the worst of the fighting after Russian forces withdrew from around Kyiv. * An International Committee of the Red Cross team has led a convoy of buses and private cars carrying more than 1,000 people to Zaporizhzhia after they fled the besieged southern port of Mariupol on their own.

* A total of 4,892 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors, more than the 3,846 who escaped on Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official said. * Ukrainian authorities cannot help people evacuate from the eastern front-line town of Izyum or send humanitarian aid because it is completely under Russian control, the Kharkiv regional governor said.

BUCHA DEATHS * Civilians killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were "very probably war crimes", French President Macron said in an interview.

* Russia's foreign ministry said that images of bodies strewn across Bucha, which Russia says were staged, were designed to justify more sanctions and derail peace talks. ECONOMY

* The United States announced news measures against Russia, including sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and Russia's Sberbank, and a ban on Americans investing in Russia. * The United States wants Russia expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum and will boycott a number of meetings at the G20 in Indonesia if Russian officials show up.

* European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said there were more EU sanctions to come. The EU was looking into oil and revenues Russia gets from fossil fuels, she said. * Hungary said it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which opposes Moscow's demand for payment in the currency.

QUOTES * "We have information that the Russian military has changed its tactics and is trying to remove people who have been killed from streets and basements ... this is just an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more," Zelenskiy said, but did not provide evidence.

* "Sanctions against Russia must be ruinous enough for us to end this terrible war," said the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, urging its allies to go further. (Compiled by Grant McCool and Michael Perry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022