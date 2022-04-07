Left Menu

Louisa Wall appointed as Ambassador for Pacific Gender Equality

“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to lifting our engagement with our Pacific partners on gender equality,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Updated: 07-04-2022 10:31 IST
Louisa Wall appointed as Ambassador for Pacific Gender Equality
“New Zealand has an important part to play in supporting gender equality and the advancement of women and girls in the Pacific, and this role will be central to that,” Nanaia Mahuta said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Louisa Wall as Ambassador for Gender Equality (Pacific)/Tuia Tāngata.

"Our Pacific resilience strategy reinforces our commitment to support increased representation of women in leadership, politics and decision-making, and to support partners in achieving sustainable development goals.

"New Zealand has an important part to play in supporting gender equality and the advancement of women and girls in the Pacific, and this role will be central to that," Nanaia Mahuta said.

The Ambassador for Gender Equality (Pacific)/Tuia Tāngata will establish new partnerships and programmes that support the full and effective participation by women and LGBTQI+, and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life in the Pacific.

"This role will have a key focus on identifying partnerships and new activities to support Pacific Sports Diplomacy," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Louisa is a strong advocate for girls and women's rights and is passionate about human rights and equality. Her extensive experience in community engagement, sports diplomacy, LGTBQI+ rights, and women's participation, make her uniquely suited as our Ambassador for regional engagement on these issues.

"I know she will make an invaluable contribution combining her subject matter knowledge, international connections and understanding of parliamentary law making process," Nanaia Mahuta said.

The role is due to commence in May.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

