MP: Two killed in road accident
Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.
The accident took place near Chainpura village on Batiyagarh-Narsinghgarh road on Wednesday night when the victims were returning to Chhatarpur, he said.
''Their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley, killing both of them on the spot,'' Batiyagarh police station in-charge Manish Mishra said.
The deceased were identified as Ashish Rathore (35) and Mahendra Patel (35), the official said.
