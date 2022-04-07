Maha: Cop hospitalised as rickshaw driver attacks him with knife; accused held

A policeman suffered injuries after a rickshaw driver allegedly attacked him with a knife at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which the accused was arrested, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, and the accused identified as Umer Munir Shaikh, 53, is a habitual offender, he said, adding that the injured policeman was undergoing treatment at a hospital. ''A police team had spotted a suspicious rickshaw between Vadpe and Sonale villages during the night patrolling. The police chased the vehicle and stopped it near a village. When the police personnel confronted its driver, he suddenly attacked police naik Ranjit Palve with a knife on his head,'' inspector Datta Borate of Bhiwandi taluka police station said. However, another policemen pinned down the driver and later arrested him, he said. A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. He was presented before a local magistrate on Wednesday, who remanded him in police custody till April 12, Borate added.

The injured policeman was admitted to a hospital with severe head injuries and is currently being treated, police said.

The police seized a pistol from the accused, against whom several criminal cases have been registered in Kalyan-Dombivli region, the official said, adding that the rickshaw which he was driving was also a stolen one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)