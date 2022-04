Property dealer stabbed in UP’s Ballia, dies

A 35-year-old property dealer was stabbed to death by some unidentified people at a village here, police said on Thursday. They said the incident happened Wednesday night at Asmanda village in Fefna area here. The police said Umesh Yadav (35) was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed but he was declared brought dead. They said an FIR has been registered against some unidentified person based on a complaint by Yadav's brother, and a probe is underway. The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

